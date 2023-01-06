New learn-to-cycle programme for children to begin in Wicklow

WICKLOW Local Sports Partnership will run a six-week training programme for children who would like to learn how to cycle.

It starts on Tuesday, January 17, at Wicklow Rugby Club in Wicklow town with afternoon times at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The programme targets all children aged 5 to 12 who can’t cycle a bike without stabilisers. Priority will be given to children with a diagnosis or disability.

Children must bring their own bike and helmet and parents must stay for support and to learn skills for practice in between sessions.

Email wicklowlsp@Wicklowcoco.ie for a link to make a booking. You should also provide your child’s age, their location in Co Wicklow and what their disability or diagnosis is, if relevant.

Indoor volleyball sessions will be taking place at Colaiste Chill Mhantain. Volleyball Ireland coach Miriam will introduce you to the basics of this sport, so no previous volleyball experience is required. Over 16 years old are welcome to register.

A Couch to 5k event lasting for six-weeks starts in Parnell Memorial Park, Rathdrum, with an instructor leading the programme.

