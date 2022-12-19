New exhibition opportunities for artists within certain radius of Rathdrum

Once the concept has proven itself in Rathdrum, it will be rolled out to other neighbouring towns and villages.

LOCAL artists will get the opportunity to exhibit their work in a centrally located property in Rathdrum.

Five local artists will initially be chosen, and a variety of different art forms will be exhibited, with artists from elsewhere phased in at a later date.

Dave Henry is behind the initiative and is proposing that a commission will be payable to the institution housing the work if any of the art on display is exhibited.

He said: “We understand the frustration of artists where access to markets and suitable display centres is a major worry. We also understand the lack of additional finance allowing artists to pay for the galleries. Our intention is to try and assist in getting exposure to local artists, while also doing it in a cost-effective method.

“The new gallery has a good footfall and also has a good quality of patrons who are in the right income group to purchase original and quality work. I would welcome anyone who feels they fall into this category to contact me and, if possible, arrange a viewing of the pieces they purpose to see if the fall into the required specifications for the initial launch

“We would also like the initial artists to be within 55km range of Rathdrum. Once the concept has proven itself, we will extend the range to neighbouring villages and towns. Let’s make our local talent famous, and who knows, one local purchase today could end up in the USA tomorrow and become the envy of many.”

Any interested artists can contact Dave on 083 0349577 or by email at davehenry58@gmail.com.