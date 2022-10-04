New arts studio to open in the Glen of Imaal in October

Following the success of the recent art exhibition held in Horan's Bar in Baltinglass, Wicklow artist Eamonn Heffernan has been inspired to open a new arts studio in the Glen of Imaal.

Together with various local artists from the newly formed Glen Arts Group, Eamonn will be displaying both his bog oak sculptures and his paintings in a permanent exhibition that will be officially opened on October 16.

Eamonn is a highly experienced sculptor and painter who has exhibited internationally and sold his work to clients from all over the world. In January 2014 he held a solo exhibition comprising of 18 pieces in Sydney Australia, which was supported by the Wicklow Enterprise Board and the Irish Consulate in Sydney.

Eamonn has also exhibited at ‘Art Source’ at the RDS Dublin, The Dunlavin Art Festival and the Glencree Reconciliation Centre, is a former chairperson of the west Wicklow ‘Cruthu’ arts group and he had a studio in Russborough House for over 10 years.

Born in Dublin, Eamonn moved to London at an early age. He returned to Wicklow, where he had spent much of his childhood holidays, in the year 2000 and rebuilt an old cottage in the Glen of Imaal.

“It has always been there, but my love for art really started developing properly in school,” Eamonn said. “I continued my training in Croydon College, in London, where I mainly studied architecture and design.

“I always wanted to return to Ireland though. One of the big bonuses of working here was that I would have the space and room to do practice my craft, which you don’t really get in London. That was a huge drive behind the move.”

Since he returned to Wicklow over a decade ago, Eamon has worked primarily with the special material of bog oak. As he explained, the process of turning the ancient material into art is a long, but rewarding process.

“I’ve been working with bog oak for about 30 years,” Eamonn said. “I have collected a lot of pieces over the years. Some are larger than others and have a more commercial value. Whereas others are smaller and are the type of piece you’d see in a residential setting.

“Each piece is unique, individual and dates back to around 2,500 to 3,000 BC. It really is a magical material to work with.”

Eamonn’s process begins with him making the hour long trip to the famous Bog of Allen in Rathangan, in Kildare, where he pulls out a trailer load of bog oak. On average, half of Eamonn’s haul is fit for use, which he stacks in his shed to dry out over the course of three years.

After that time has elapsed, Eamonn carves, cleans and oils the piece over the course of another year. In total, the lengthy process takes approximately five years, before Eamonn finally starts to sculpt. As Eamonn joked, “It’s not a quick process”.

The other artists involved in Eamonn’s new studio venture are all living and working in the area surrounding the Glen of Imaal and have been meeting together for the past ten years at the 'Crafty Craic Craft Shop' in Knockanarrigan. The group share their art and critique each other’s work there, so the synergy between them has been long established.

Each exhibiting artist is individual, and their style is so personalised that no two pieces of work are the same. The end result, as Eamonn beamed, will be a “permanent studio exhibition that will display an interesting and wide selection of art for years to come”.

Exhibiting artists will include local painter Maura O Hallaran, who has exhibited her paintings around Ireland and sells her art worldwide. Other exhibitors will include emerging painters Michael Cummins and John Kavanagh. Also sharing the studio space is Judy Heffernan, a local jeweller and photographer.

Eamonn’s new studio in Ballineddan Lower, Knockanarrigan, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow (W91 P653), opens to the public on October 16, between 11am and 5pm. After the opening, viewing will be by appointment only.

Please phone Eamonn on 0872299595 or email: eamonnarts @ gmail.com for an appointment to see the process of making the unique sculptural pieces, together with the exhibition of completed works.