Neptune Bridge Club back meeting each Thursday night

The Neptune Bridge Club offers a warm welcome to any new members now that play has returned.

NEPTUNE Bridge Club has returned following the lifting of Covid restrictions and are back meeting again in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre each Thursday night at 7.30 p.m..

The lifting of the 8 p.m. curfew in place for hospitality means members can once again meet up in a safe environment.

Covid restrictions are still in place, such as mask wearing at the table and regular hand sanitizing, but all restrictions are expected to be lifted at the end of February.

Mary Flynn of Neptune Bridge Club said: “We are back and hopefully for good this time. . If your club has not yet reopened, the Neptune Bridge Club welcomes visitors so why not come along and enjoy a game of bridge in a friendly atmosphere. All grades are welcome.”

Week one results were North/South winners Noeleen Redmond and Michael O’Gorman, Angela Nolan and Birdie Andrews, Eleanor O’Flaherty and Aeda Walshe.

East West winners were Tony DeCourcey and Robert Doyle, Joan Madden and Joan D’Arcy, Noeline Meehan and Mary Rose Delahunt.

Week two results (draw night) North/South winners Phyl Lalor and Mary Flynn, Lyla Doyle and Birdie Andrews, Maura Kavanagh and Peter McWalter.

East/West winners Michael O’Gorman and Tony Diviney, Anthea Goodbody and Catherine King, Joan Madden and Phil Fox.