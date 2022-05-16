Musicians from throughout Garden County perform at Wicklow Fleadh Ceol

DOMINICAN College Wicklow hosted the Wicklow Fleadh Ceol as children and senior musicians from across the county descended on Wicklow town for the return of traditional Irish music after two-years of cancelled competitions and Fleadh events.

Competitors ranged from under 10 to senior age brackets and branches from Bray CCÉ, The Boathouse Wicklow Town, Wicklow Miners of Avoca, Anne Devlin CCÉ Aughrim, Roundwood CCÉ and Tinahealy CCÉ were all among the winners.

The vast amount of work put into the event by the Wicklow Comhaltas County Board, headed by secretary Tracey Maguire, led to a greatly successful day from start to finish. Following the competitions, a celebration session was hosted in Fitzpatrick’s bar and lounge on main street Wicklow, with musicians from across the county sharing tunes and songs together once again.

Musicians who placed first or second in their category will progress to the Leinster Fleadh Ceol which takes place in Portlaoise between July 8 to July 10.