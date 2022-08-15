Music, poetry and storytelling for Heritage Week in Glenmalure

Poet Jane Clarke will be carrying out a reading at the event.

GLENMALURE will host a music, poetry and storytelling event taking place this weekend as part of Heritage Week.

On Saturday, August 20, a short-guided walk around the Coillte Mining Looped walk will be followed by an afternoon of music, poetry and storytelling at the An Óige hostel at Baravore.

Local traditional musicians together with poets Seán Healy, Sandra Behan and Jane Clarke and storyteller Seamus Byrne will provide an enjoyable afternoon’s entertainment. All are welcome to this free event, with everyone meeting at Baravore car park at 2 p.m. with entertainment at the hostel from approximately 3 p.m.

On Saturday just gone over 20 people enjoyed a heritage walk to the 12 graves on the slopes of Ballybraid Mountain. The walk was enhanced with local knowledge and stories from many participants and a poem written by Seán Healy to honour those who died at the mass rock and are buried nearby.