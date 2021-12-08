Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.2°C Dublin

Music fans gather at the Hot Spot for a Van Morrison tribute

Marissa Slevin with Susan Maxwell, Helen Mone and Paul Knipe. Expand
Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Tony and Aaron Kenny Expand
Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Antoinette and Leona Brennan Expand
Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Emma Hayes and Frank O'Rourke Expand
Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Elsie Maguire and Lauren Higgins Expand
Derek and Anne Marie Ashmore. Expand
Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Mary and Susannah Williams Expand
Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Fiona and David Doyle Expand

Close

Marissa Slevin with Susan Maxwell, Helen Mone and Paul Knipe.

Marissa Slevin with Susan Maxwell, Helen Mone and Paul Knipe.

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Tony and Aaron Kenny

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Tony and Aaron Kenny

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Antoinette and Leona Brennan

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Antoinette and Leona Brennan

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Emma Hayes and Frank O'Rourke

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Emma Hayes and Frank O'Rourke

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Elsie Maguire and Lauren Higgins

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Elsie Maguire and Lauren Higgins

Derek and Anne Marie Ashmore.

Derek and Anne Marie Ashmore.

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Mary and Susannah Williams

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Mary and Susannah Williams

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Fiona and David Doyle

Van Morrison Tribute at Hot Spot Greystones. Fiona and David Doyle

/

Marissa Slevin with Susan Maxwell, Helen Mone and Paul Knipe.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Music lovers gathered at the Hot Spot in Greystones to enjoy a night of music in tribute to Van Morrison.

Van Morrison tribute band, Celtic Soul, returned to the intimate Greystones venue to perform from the singer’s songbook and celebrate his back catalogue of well-known and much-loved songs. It had been almost two years since the band’s last visit to the Hot Spot and the audience were delighted to welcome them back to the stage.

The band performed in Greystones as part of a series of shows in Dublin, Wicklow and Belfast. The group includes experienced musicians who have played in blues, folk, trad and jazz bands and they combine their talents for a unique celebration of Van Morrison’s music. Celtic Soul described their concert at the Hot Spot in Greystones on social media as a “gem of an evening” and extended their thanks to the venue, and all those who had travelled to attend the show. 

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy