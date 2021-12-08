Music fans gather at the Hot Spot for a Van Morrison tribute

Music lovers gathered at the Hot Spot in Greystones to enjoy a night of music in tribute to Van Morrison.

Van Morrison tribute band, Celtic Soul, returned to the intimate Greystones venue to perform from the singer’s songbook and celebrate his back catalogue of well-known and much-loved songs. It had been almost two years since the band’s last visit to the Hot Spot and the audience were delighted to welcome them back to the stage.

The band performed in Greystones as part of a series of shows in Dublin, Wicklow and Belfast. The group includes experienced musicians who have played in blues, folk, trad and jazz bands and they combine their talents for a unique celebration of Van Morrison’s music. Celtic Soul described their concert at the Hot Spot in Greystones on social media as a “gem of an evening” and extended their thanks to the venue, and all those who had travelled to attend the show.