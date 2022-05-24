‘Mr Pringle’ to get famous moustache shaved off in aid of Ukraine appeal in Bray

ALAN Clarke, aka Mr Pringle, will shave his well-manicured moustache off as part of a fundraiser The Boomerang Bar in Bray are organising for Ukrainian refugees living in the area.

Mr Pringle intends to have his pride-and-joy shorn completely on Thursday, May 26, and sponsorship cards are available from the bar or on the night should anyone want to support Alan’s efforts.

The Boomerang Bar is run and owned by Sandie and Derek Stanley, who also organised a recent get together for Ukrainian nationals who have arrived in Bray since conflict broke out in their homeland.

“The event is in aid of the Ukrainian families who have recently moved to hotels and other accommodation in Bray. Previously we organised a family day at Cornerstone Church for the latest arrivals from Ukraine. It at least provided them with a bit of happiness for an hour or two,” said Sandie.

“Now we are looking to fundraise to assist some of the refugees. It’s all in good fun and for a great cause. All funds raised are to provide assistance to the Ukrainian families living in the hotels in Bray and will be in distributed legitimately through their support groups, to ensure that the funds raised are directed where needed most and used appropriately.”

The Big-Shave in The Boomerang Bar starts at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.