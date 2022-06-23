More than 400 attend Wicklow Energy Awareness Day in Pastoral Centre

Large turnout at the Wicklow Energy Awareness Day orgainised by the Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) part of Wicklow Tidy Towns in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

THE Wicklow Tidy Towns Sustainable Energy Community hosted an Energy Awareness Day last Saturday, coinciding with the SSE Round Ireland race which also took place over the same weekend.

Held in the Pastoral centre in Wicklow town, the event featured 16 electric vehicles from 10 dealerships, a range of electric bicycles and installers of solar panels, air to heat pumps and electric car chargers, suppliers of LED bulbs, eco-friendly paints, ultra-quiet electric lawnmowers and other electric powered garden equipment. SSE Renewables also had a presence with their own stand.

Over 400 people attended the Energy Awareness Day, with a steady flow of people heading into the Pastoral Centre throughout the day.

Andrew Lawless of Wicklow Tidy Towns said: “We were very pleased with the attendance and we had a nice and steady flow of people. The hall was never empty and there were people at the stands all day. We had numerous stalls and I know there was a deposit paid and at least one order made from the Solar Panel stall.

“The different suppliers involved were very happy with how things went. We are one of the first organisation to hold such an event and it was very positive. We will be looking to try something similar again. It has provided myself and our fellow volunteers with renewed energy and we are looking at ways to go forward by picking some worthwhile projects in Wicklow.”

Visitors to the Energy Awareness Day included Minister Stephen Donnelly, Deputies Jennifer Whitmore, John Brady and Steven Matthews, Senator Pat Casey and Cllr Gail Dunne.

One fun aspect of the day was a smoothie bike, whereby you could make your own refreshing drink by peddling away. A competition was held for the quickest made smoothie.

“The smoothies themselves were gorgeous,” confirmed Andrew.

An Taisce held fun activities for the kids, and a face-painter decorated over 50 children with her colourful designs.

Andrew added: “We carried out an energy survey of the Pastoral Centre, looking at the potential for a new heating system and maybe solar panels on the roof. If we could tie it in with something else then that would cover 50 per cent of the costs. We also carried out a survey of Wicklow Golf Club. Now it’s just a case of picking a few projects and moving forward with them.”