Mermaid in Bray to host solo exhibition by artist Michael Durand

Artist Michael Durand will hold a solo exhibition of new work at the Mermaid Arts Centre.

The artist’s method is described as employing elements of the natural world as a means to engage and communicate a personal – and universal – experience of a fundamental part of human existence.

The interesting work ‘Any Blindness’ takes an allegorical approach to reflect on grief and loss, all too familiar companions, here envisaged in stark imagery presented through moving image and large-scale photographic work. Through layering images and introducing ambient sound, the work is a mediation on the disorientation and turmoil of loss. Durand is a graduate of the Institute of Art Design and Technology, and works primarily in photography. He has exhibited in solo and group exhibitions in national and international spaces including Gallery of Photography (Dublin), the National Portrait Gallery (London) and City Hall Saint Johns (Newfoundland). He has produced numerous commissioned works. Clients include the EU Council of Ministers’ and the European Central Bank.

The exhibition opens on September 1 and will run until mid October.