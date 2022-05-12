Mermaid Arts Centre’s Monday night film club to show ‘The Duke’

Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent lead the cast of ‘The Duke’, which will be screened at the Mermaid Arts Centre on Monday, May 23.

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first (and remains the only) theft in the Gallery’s history.

Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly - he had long campaigned for pensioners to receive free television. What happened next became the stuff of legend.

Only 50 years later did the full story emerge - Kempton had spun a web of lies. The only truth was that he was a good man, determined to change the world and save his marriage - how and why he used the Duke to achieve that is a wonderfully uplifting tale.

‘The Duke’ is also the swan song of director Roger Mitchell (‘Notting Hill’ and ‘My Cousin Rachel’) who passed away in September 2021.

This screening of ‘The Duke’ will include subtitles.

To book tickets, see mermaidartscentre.ie.