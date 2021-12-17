Mermaid Arts Centre to screen ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray will screen ‘It's a Wonderful Life’ as part of its 2021 series of Christmas films.

The Christmas classic is the Monday movie at the Bray arts venue and will be shown on Monday, December 20 at 8 p.m.

This moving film is considered to be a true masterpiece of cinema. A tale of rivalry and despair at 30, the story finds George Bailey (James Stewart) in turmoil, having been framed by his arch rival, torn between his own desires and aspirations, but struggling to always do the right thing. This inner conflict proves too much for Bailey, who finds himself in turmoil. In classic Hollywood style, Heaven sends a guardian angel Clarence to help Bailey by showing him what life would have been like if he never existed. The experience reminds Bailey how worthwhile his life has been and to treasure the good times when the going gets tough.

Directed by Frank Capra, the 1946 film has endured as a classic Christmas film which is enjoyed by young and old. The cast of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ includes Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, and Henry Travers.

Tickets cost €9/€7. For more information or to book tickets, visit mermaidartscentre.ie.