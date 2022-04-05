Mermaid Arts Centre to host fundraiser for Ukraine appeal

Mermaid Arts Centre will screen 'Olga' on Thursday, April 7 to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

The Mermaid Arts Centre will host a special film screening on Thursday, April 7 at 8 p.m. to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

'Olga' will be screened at 8 p.m.

Olga (Anastasia Budiashkina) is a talented 15-year-old gymnast with a bright future that might take her all the way to the Olympics. Given the chance to train in Switzerland, she leaves Kiev just as the Ukraine experiences unprecedented political turmoil. Ruthlessly focused on her training, Olga is left a distant bystander as her mother, an investigative journalist, challenges a brutal regime.

Elie Grappe's impressive debut is a subtle, tensely handled tale of exile reflecting the pressures on young athletes, the clash between the personal and the political, and a young woman's search for who she is and what she is prepared to sacrifice.

Ticket profits from this screening will go directly to the Irish Red Cross.

Tickets cost €10/€5. To book, visit mermaidartscentre.ie.