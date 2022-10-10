Meet Ella Olsen: the teenage Wicklow singer with a timeless voice

Have you ever wondered what it would sound like if you combined the haunting, fragile tones of Radiohead, with the sultry, melancholic sound of Mazzy Star? Probably something that sounds a lot like Aughrim singer Ella Olsen.

The 17 year-old East Glendalough School student recently released a music video which immediately transported this reporter back to the 1990’s. Just like her musical heroines, Hope Sandoval and Lana Del Ray, Ella’s voice possess that timeless and alluring, otherworldly quality that sends a shiver right through you – in the best way possible.

“I’ve always liked music, but never really got into it properly,” Ella said. “But when I had to come up with a project for transition year, I thought: this is something I’m interested in, so I might as well try to write an album. So, I ended up writing a few songs, and now I have a bit of a taste for it.”

Ella developed her song, which is entitled ‘People Watching’, with the help of her father, Stephen Byrne. “Myself and Ella developed the song together over time,” Stephen said. “She would come to me with an idea and I’d put a couple of chords behind it. Then she’d give my part the okay, and we’d keep going like that.

“The song was brought to the next level through a mentorship programme, called ‘Music Generation’. I told Ella that she should submit it to the programme, so she did, and thankfully it was one of four shortlisted to be developed further. I’d like to say a big thank you to Music Generation for all they’ve done for Ella. They’ve been fantastic.”

Music Generation, which is a national partnership programme, was created to inspire young people through engagement in music. As part of their programme they select a handful of applicants to take part in various music-based workshops.

As part of the programme Ella attended a two-day workshop in Blessington and also took part in a recording session in Meadows Recording Studio in Delgany, where the video for her song was shot.

There are more Music Generation workshops planned as part of the mentorship programme, which include key skills around releasing music and how to distribute it.

Ella’s mother Johanna, who hails from Oslo, Norway, is extremely proud of the progress Ella has made thus far. She explained that her daughter was bitten by the singing bug at a very early age.

“Ella has always been singing, ever since she was a very young child,” Johanna said. “We always knew should had a good voice, but it was mostly just messing around on the ukulele in her room and that kind of thing.

“Then she started singing a good bit with her dad, and that’s where her big interest in music really began. They sing covers of Nirvana, Billy Eilish and Amy Winehouse songs. She had singing lessons a couple of years ago, and she really enjoyed those.

“We’re just so proud of what Ella has achieved on the programme. She has a taste for music now and we’ll certainly be encouraging her to explore it”.

Asked whether she had plans to pursue a musical career in the future, Ella said, “For now, I’m eager to look into the performance side of music, as I haven’t sang live to an audience before. Getting a gig somewhere would be great.

“With regards to college, I haven’t thought about it much just yet. I’m doing music for my Leaving Certificate though, so I’ll definitely be considering it.”

You can listen to Ella Olsen’s beautifully crafted song ‘People Watching’ here