May Bank Holiday: Top 12 things to do in Wicklow

Renowned for its natural beauty and vibrant arts and culture scene, Wicklow has something for everyone this May Bank Holiday weekend. From roaring jazz and lush gardens to treetop walks and heritage site tours, the Garden County has activities for the whole family.

Here are the top 12 things to do in Wicklow this May Bank Holiday weekend.

Bray Jazz Festival

The Bray Jazz Festival returns for the 22nd festival with a stellar line-up featuring leading names in contemporary international jazz as well as homegrown local talent. This year’s festival takes place from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 and there’s a packed schedule to choose from.

Some of the big acts, like Gerald Clayton (Saturday at the Mermaid Arts Centre) and Lars Danielsson (Sunday at the Mermaid Arts Centre), are ticketed events, but for the casual jazz buff, there is plenty to choose from throughout the weekend – free – at Bray’s top venues, such as the Harbour Bar and new on the Jazz Fringe trail this year, the fabulous Duff’s bar at the top of the main street.

Grab a programme as you go about town, or if you’re more organised, check out the website at www.brayjazz.com and plan accordingly. But it is jazz.

Sing your heart out

If you fancy some respite from the maddening crowds, then you can always ‘Come and sing your heart out’ in the Macha Yoga Studio, Bray, on Saturday, April 29 from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is billed as a deep heart nourishing practice of call-and-response chanting. The style of call-and-response chanting is inspired by the tradition of Kirtan in India and is a beautiful way to sink into the heart through the power of your own voice. No experience in singing or chanting is needed. This night is an opportunity to enjoy the power of your heart and voice and just sing. Tickets: €18.00

Things to bring: Water bottle, hot drinks, something soft to sit on but some cushions are provided and chairs if needed. For more information, go to: www.machayoga.com/events/

Discover the hidden gardens of West Wicklow

Wicklow is known as the ‘Garden of Ireland’, with places like Powerscourt, Mount Ushers and Kilmacuragh counted among the best gardens in the country. But what about all the secret spaces you’ve yet to discover in the west of the county?

Surrounded by three acres of gorgeous woodland and countryside, the critically acclaimed ‘June Blake’s Garden’ in Kilbride is a stunning spot worthy of a visit.

Visitors of all ages will find something to enjoy at Patthana Gardens in Kiltegan too, which features a meditation room, a Torc garden and the spectacular Patthana Garden Course.

Opening over a decade ago, the walled Gardens of Russborough House have been beautifully restored by volunteers and feature a wide range of herbaceous plants that have been cultivated to make jams and food, generating income for the family-run house.

See more of the sea at Sea Life

If you happen to be spending a day by the sea and want to actually see more of the sea, then Sea Life is the place to do it. This Bray seafront venue is perfect for the family and has been made even more attractive with the introduction of the new annual passes.

Home to over 1,000 animals including jaw-some sharks, elegant rays and clever cockroaches, Sea Life features 27 displays housing 70 different species making this the perfect place to explore and learn.

Visitors this weekend will also be able to visit the new Peppa Pig’s Aquarium Adventure, which has just opened and runs until June 6.

For info visit www.visitsealife.com/bray/

Miners’ Way poetry walk

Poet Jane Clarke and historian Joan Kavanagh will lead a 5 km walk along the Miners’ Way from Glendasan to the Upper Lake in Glendalough as part of Poetry Day taking place on Thursday, April 27 from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Along the way, Joan Kavanagh will speak about the mining history and Jane will read poems inspired by the lives of the miners as we pass the remains of old mine workings, ruins of houses where miners lived, and stands of Scots Pine planted for pit props.

The meeting place is at The Upper Car Park Glendalough, from where a bus will take everyone to the starting point of the walk.

Spring Foraging and Cooking Class

Learn to nourish and invigorate your taste buds with wild spring plant life in the beautiful woodlands and walled gardens of Festina Lente, in Bray. In this workshop, you will experience the ancient practice and benefits of foraging native plants.

The session begins at 11.00 am on Saturday, April 29 and will run for 90 minutes. Tickets are €25.

Activities will include a woodland reflective walk and grounding activities, mindfulness, breathing, aromatherapy relaxation, foraging for nettles and wild garlic, creative journaling on wild plants, demonstrations on how to hand make wild pesto and pasta using ancient spelt flours, take away wild pesto and pasta ingredient kits and tips on how to include added benefits of microgreen sprouting, to decorate your dish

Refreshments, creative journaling resources and ingredient kits are all provided. For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/festinalenteireland

Carmel Stephens at Wicklow Library

Wicklow Library will hold a special event to mark International Poetry Day on Thursday, April 27 taking place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can celebrate International Poetry Day with storyteller and actress Carmel Stephens as she performs Carol Ann Duffy’s funny, sublime, and subversive collection of poems, ‘The World’s Wife’

Sign-up at the desk, call 0404-67025 or email: Wicklib@wicklowcoco.ie.

Kiltegan Tractor run

This year’s annual Kiltegan Tractor Run will be in aid of St Peter’s Parish Centre and takes place on Sunday, April 30. Registration starts at 1 p.m. when refreshments will also be served. The run commences 2 p.m.

Last year’s event featured 68 tractors taking to the local roads, with the tractor run starting from St Peter’s. Tea, sandwiches and refreshments will await all the participants when they make their return to Kiltegan.

Brass Fox comedy night

The Brass Fox in Wicklow town has a double headliner show of comedy lined up for Friday, April 28.

The first headliner is the hilarious Colm O’Regan, who is considered one of the funniest and busiest acts in Irish comedy. The second headliner is the fantastic Damo Clark, who is an Australian comedian who moved to Ireland and has appeared in loads of Irish TV shows like 'I Dare You', Republic of Telly' and 'The Savage eye'.

The third act is Aidan Greene, who has brought his one man shows all over Europe, America and Canada. Your MC for the night is Paul Marsh, author of 'Irish Dad Jokes'.

Tickets cost €12 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.ie

Beyond the Trees at Avondale House and Gardens

With breathtaking views of Avondale’s diverse forests, Avondale Beyond the Trees will take you into the very heart of the forest.

Standing 38m above the forest, the 1.4km long treetop walk is the longest in Ireland and the UK. The birds-eye view reveals panoramic 360-degree views over the Wicklow Mountains, the Avonmore River, and the Vale of Avoca.

After you have whizzed your way back down the tower, via the gigantic 90m spiral slide, you can take a tour of Avondale House – a beautiful Georgian building that was the birthplace of Charles Stewart Parnell and recently opened new rooms to the public.

Visitors will arrive to a warm welcome at the new state-of-the-art Visitors Centre and Seed Café, where the creative food offerings are crafted from high-quality, local Wicklow ingredients.

The house and gardens offer a variety of walks suitable for all abilities, with the nearby Rathdrum village itself being a gateway to the beautiful Glenmalure Valley and an extensive network of walking trails.

Painting Workshop at Kilmacurragh

Avoca Painting School’s painting workshop at the Kilmacurragh Botanical Gardens on Friday, April 28 is perfectly timed to catch the rhododendrons in bloom along the boardwalk.

Presented by Rod Coyne, the workshop will demonstrate how to go from a blank canvas to a finished picture, tips and tricks on colour mixing and composition, as well historical insights and views of the beautiful Wicklow scenery.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Tickets for the event are €95, with the group providing a full set of drawing and painting materials and equipment for the day at a surcharge of €30. Students can avail of an easel and drawing-board combination at a rate of €15 per day.

Kilranelagh Guided Walking Tour

Get back to nature and explore Wicklow’s ancient past with a guided walking tour of Kilnaranelagh, near Baltinglass on Saturday, April 29.

Starting at the Kilranelagh graveyard – Ireland’s second oldest cemetery - at 10 a.m., attendees will learn about the mysterious Tuatha De Danann and the fascinating heroes of old, visit the grave of hero of the Irish rebels, Sam Mac Allister, the mysterious ‘Gates of Heaven’ and St Brigid’s holy well, where the public can drink of her healing waters.

The tour also takes in Boleycarrigeen stone circle, Crossoona, The white stones of Bae Aifi and St Brigid’s chair and headstone.

Tickets for the walk are €32 to €40 and can be booked at www.tirnaglass.com