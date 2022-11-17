Matea Brekalo exhibits ‘Equus Ferus’ at Signal Arts Centre

Horse lovers are in for a treat later this month when a new art exhibition called ‘Equus Ferus’ open at the Signal Arts Centre in Bray.

Dublin-based artist Matea Brekalo brings ‘Equus Ferus’ or ‘wild horses’ to the Wicklow venue from Monday, November 21, with a special reception with the artist on Thursday, November 25 from 7pm-9pm.

Matea is a visual arts teacher with a Master’s degree in painting from the Academy of Arts University Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. She usually works with pencil, acrylic and oil on canvas. In addition to figurative art, she also deals with abstract art, installations, anatomy, still life and landscapes.

Her art is not limited to one medium, style and concept. Abstraction she deals with is full of colour, impast or azure with geometric shapes on it and figuration is almost in the complete absence of colour usually with hands and horses motive. Her works can be found in public and private collections throughout Europe.

For this exhibit, the body of a noble horse is her inspired drawing starting point. On the canvases there is an observation imbued with her own imagination, with a strong stroke of the brush she builds a form of her own animalism.

Asymmetry within the composition leads to displacement and tension from blurred sections in the background distance, to those sharp foreground details, thus achieving dominance and maximum contrast within the format.

The exhibition runs until December 4.