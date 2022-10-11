Mary Doyle retires from Brittas Bay NS after 24 years as a teacher

Retiring teacher Mary Doyle gets a guard of honour from the students at Brittas Bay National School.

Jasper Kitson with Mary Doyle as she retires from Brittas Bay National School.

Teacher Mary Doyle rings the bell for the last time at Brittas Bay National School.

PUPILS, staff and parents gathered last Friday to bid a fond farewell to Mary Doyle, who retired from Brittas National School after 24 years of dedicated service.

Mary worked in both Shankill and Avoca before arriving in Brittas Bay.

She always retained a keen interest in sport and continued playing football up until very recently. During her time in the school she inspired many children in those areas.

One of her own sons, Liam Scales, is an Irish international player who is currently playing with Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic. One of his first football coaches was in fact Mary.

Staff, parents and pupils at Brittas Bay National School will dearly miss Mary. There was a great day of celebration with a whole school mass and presentations from the Parents Association, Board of Management and staff.