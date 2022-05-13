Mary Coughlan back for Courthouse show

The Courthouse Arts Centre welcomes Mary Coughlan back to Tinahely on Saturday, May 21.

The popular Galway artsist, who lives in Wicklow in Kilmacanogue, was the last performer to play at the Tinahely venue in 2020 before it closed for Ireland’s first lockdown.

She is widely regarded as Ireland’s finest jazz and blues vocalist and at ths upcoming show will play all her trademark songs, including ‘The Double Cross’, ‘Ancient Rain’, ‘The Magdalene Laundry’, ‘Delaney’s Gone Back on the Wine’ and her recent cover of the Joy Division song ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

She will also play songs from her latest album ‘Life Stories’ released in September 2020.

Mary Coughlan is in high demand across Ireland and was last week announced on the bill for the Galway International Arts Festival, which takes place from July 11-24.

Closer to home, she will take to the stage for the Dunlavin Arts Festival at Rathsallagh Golf Club on June 17.

To see Mary play live at the Courthouse Arts Centre on May 21 from 8p.m., head to www.courthousearts.ie.