Make a St Brigid’s Cross on Bank Holiday weekend in Wicklow

Aoife Patterson of Wicklow Willows will host the workshops.

Aoife Patterson of Wicklow Willows will host the workshops.

Myles Buchanan

LOCAL weaving expert Aoife from Wicklow Willows will host a demo on how to make your own St Brigid’s Cross at the Seed Café at Avondale Beyond the Trees.

The workshops will also recount the lovely traditions associated with the celebration of Lá Fhéile Bríde.

The workshops take place on Sunday, February 5 and Monday, February 6, with demonstrations taking place on the hour over both days at 11 a.m. and 12 noon.

Register at the visitor centre on arrival, workshop participant places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis on the day.

