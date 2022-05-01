Luxury pre-loved clothes sale to raise funds for Ukraine in Greystones

A pre-loved clothes sale will take place at Greystones Tennis Club on May 14.

Irish fashion designers, models and stylists will be clearing out their overflowing wardrobes of designer, vintage and high street clothes to sell them at a new event in Greystones for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

The pre-loved clothes sale will take place on May 14 at Greystones Tennis Club from 11a.m. to 5p.m., with luxury items set to got for a fraction of their original cost.

Alongside the sale is a luxury raffle that you can enter online. Prizes include a spa day for two in the 5 star Powerscourt resort, an overnight stay for two at Tinakilly House Hotel, two nights glamping atMill House, Slane, a Mona Swims silk kaftan, a Chacha Cashmere shawl, a bag from Una Burke, pearl set from Fleur Jewellery, vouchers for Shanahan’s on the Green, Burton House and Glas restaurants, a Gold Pass for Killruddery House and Gardens, vouchers for Howbert & Mays and much more.

For a full list of prizes and to enter the draw visit www.idonate.ie/raffle/LuxuryIrishRaffleForUkraine,

All raffle proceeds will be directly donated to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal, along with 100 per cent of the stall fees from the event on May 14.