Luxurious Wicklow homes to feature on new high-end property TV show

'Kundera' is located at the base of the Sugar Loaf.

'Kundera' is located at the base of the Sugar Loaf.

'Kundera' is located at the base of the Sugar Loaf.

'Kundera' is located at the base of the Sugar Loaf.

Several stunning Wicklow homes are set to appear on the brand new property show ‘Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes’, which will begin on RTÉ2 this Monday, November 28 at 9.30 p.m.

Across four one-hour episodes, the series will give viewers a peek inside some of Wicklow’s most quirky, unusual and pricey properties. The show will feature high-end homes for sale across the Garden County, taking in everything from converted coach houses to Georgian mansions.

Viewers will meet the owners fortunate enough to live in these prestigious properties, as well as the agents tasked with selling their homes. Interviews with interior designers, architectural historians, antiques evaluators and other experts will bring the stories of the houses to life.

Episode one of the new series will feature Oak Lodge, a beautifully converted coach house in Cullen Upper, Kilbride, Wicklow town. Built in the 1980’s, this three bedroom, two bathroom bungalow is surrounded by approximately 4.5 acres of beautiful mature gardens and lands. Could this stunning property be one of the only houses in Ireland with no room for improvement?

Standing on magnificent grounds, just a stones throw from Bray in Rathmichael, “Kildarick” will feature in episode two of the show. This modern, detached five bedroom residence is the brainchild of interior designer and colour consultant Regina Rogers Fallon.

Nestling behind a glade of mature trees, the property has been totally redesigned in a highly contemporary fashion, with bold colours throughout. Oh, and it also has a putting green, complete with bunker. Because, why not?

Programme three will feature a trio of beguiling Wicklow homes, each located in unique, picturesque surroundings.

Easily the most intriguing among them is home of film director and visionary John Boorman ‘The Glebe’, which is currently on the market for a cool €2,750,000. Mr Boorman has lived at The Glebe for over 50 years and has raised seven children on the 50 acre estate.

Built in 1816, the three storey, late-Georgian parish house features four reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Positioned adjacent to Annamoe village, the Avonmore River runs through the estate for about half-a-mile and includes a renowned swimming hole, replete with diving board.

Viewers will also be introduced to luxurious six-bedroom ‘Kundera’. Decribed as “a dream bit of bling in a house beneath the Sugarloaf”, the distinctive Kilmacanogue property comes complete with a home cinema, tennis court, gym, sauna, meditation pool, two kitchens and a wine cellar.

No expense has been spared in this decadent €2,750,000 dwelling. There’s Versace Gold tiling and bespoke designer bathrooms featuring Villeroy & Boch and Hans Grohe fittings. It features solid timber floors, wardrobes with Swarovski studded handles and a stunning main kitchen, designed by Siematic with Gaggenau and Miele appliances.

Last but by no means least is ‘Mervyn’, a modernised period five-bed home which has been described by show runners as “the coolest playroom in Enniskerry”. This tasteful 1870’s period house features some of the most breath-taking views of the Irish sea around.

The understated property includes a west-facing part-walled garden, a tennis court and four stables, with lawns that could be converted into a paddock.

Checkout all these fantastic Wicklow properties when Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes airs on RTÉ2 this Monday, November 28 at 9.30 p.m.