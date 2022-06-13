Lucy’s Run at Talbotstown National School raises more than €1,800

To celebrate Talbotstown School's 60th. year, Lisa Jackson ( Principal ) holds a sketch of the school by former student, Andrea Byrne.

OVER 100 people took part in the recent ‘Lucy’s Run’ held in glorious sunshine at Talbotstown National School.

Participants had a choice of either walking or running a 4k or 7k route.

The vent is held in memory of the late Lucy Hayes and David Aher, who were both associated with the school.

A tree was also planted in honour of David’s memory, having been donated by Cullen Nurseries.

One of the event organisers, Suzanne Finn said: “It was a tiring but great day. It was very much a family event and there were lots of kids involved. There was also representation from the local GAA clubs in Baltinglass and Kiltegan, while members of Hacketstown Running Club also took part.

“Afterwards everyone headed over to Talbotstown NS for some refreshments, with plenty of buns, cakes and biscuits on offer, which were prepared by the Parents Association.”

The event ended up raising €1,782, €500 of which will be donated to Irish Cancer Support, while the remainder goes back into the school.

Thanks are also passed onto the sponsors Centra Baltinglass, Germaines, SCATS, Cullen Nurseries and Ruth Kavanagh.