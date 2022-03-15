Local historian to lead first Wicklow Town Heritage Trail walk

There are seven storyboards along the walk, including one at the Black Castle.

THE inaugural guided walk of the Wicklow Town Heritage Trail commences at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19.

The starting point will be from the first stop on the Heritage Trial at St Patrick’s Church in Wicklow town..

The walk will be led by local historian, John Finlay, whose detailed knowledge of local history was central in creating the Wicklow Town Heritage Trail. It will take around two hours to complete the trial, allowing participants time to spend at each location.

The Heritage Trail features 24 points of interest detailing the history of Wicklow town, from the landing of St. Patrick in 432, to the end of the Civil War in 1923.

There are also seven storyboards with beautifully illustrated artwork on St Patrick’s Church, the Franciscan Abbey, Robert Halpin’s achievement in laying the first Trans-Atlantic cable, the story of Billy Byrne and the 1798 rising in Wicklow town, the history of the Black Castle, the attempted landing by St. Patrick at the Travelahawk Beach and the history relating to the Barrow Green, including stories of the secret burials that took place there.

On each storyboard, there is a QR code, which enables participants to watch a video on their phone, telling them the story of each key location. The actors featured on each video are members of the local dramatic society.

The Wicklow Town Heritage Trail was officially opened last August by Minister Heather Heather Humphreys T.D, but the project was delayed several times owing to numerous lockdowns, which to date has hindered the further development and promotion of this new key tourism product.

Pascal Burke of the Wicklow Town Team said: “Now with the threat of Covid being lifted and the abolition of restrictions, it is proposed to ensure that the Wicklow Town Heritage Trail is promoted strongly. It has introduced a significant addition to the tourist offering in Wicklow town.

“In developing the trail, we were anxious to ensure that there was a real economic benefit to the town and have ensured that the trail follows through all of the Main Street and finishes in Wicklow Gaol, which is currently the leading tourism attraction in Wicklow town.”

Currently, all of the second level schools in Wicklow town and District are being encouraged to ensure that the local history, as illustrated in the Wicklow Town Trail, becomes part of their history curriculum. It is intended also to promote this local trail to the senior classes in the primary schools.

After the inaugural guided walk, plans are now being put in place to have a weekly guided walk of the Wicklow Town Heritage Trail with effect from Saturday, April 16.