Local boxers to lead Greystones St Patrick’s Day parade

Boxers Kaci Rock and Tadhg O’Donnell are to be the grand marshals of this year’s Greystones St Patrick’s Day parade

Tadgh is a European gold medallist having won the junior 66kg title in Italy last October, while Kaci is a European bronze medallist and a five-time national champion. According to Kathleen Kelleher of the organising committee there has been a “terrific response from clubs, businesses and community groups to participate, the support has been excellent.”

“This is the time to put Greystones on display, with all that our town has to offer,” Kathleen continued. “There is still an opportunity for volunteers on the day. It’s up to all of us to ensure that celebrating Ireland’s National Day will be a great day. Many hands make light work.”

Businesses and shops are also asked to help the greening of Greystones and decorate their premises to add to the festivities.

The town’s twinning partners from Holyhead will also be participating in 2023 and will bring a float which will carry a specially commissioned iron wire Red Dragon. Special traffic management and parking arrangements will be put in place on the day to ensure safety for participants and for those who come to see the parade.

The parade will begin at 1 am, south of the town at the Shoreline Leisure roundabout. It will follow the usual route from the Mill Road, through the town and along Church Road. The parade will finish at the old cinema on Victoria Road.

Entry forms for participants can be requested at events@greystones.ie. Deadline for all entry forms in Friday, March 3.