Little ‘Jellytots’ raise funds for Wicklow RNLI

Angela Thompson, accompanied by some of her ‘Jellytots’, presents a cheque to Santiago Balbontin, Chairman of Wicklow Fundraising Committee. Also pictured left to right are Fundraising Committee member John Hayden, Deputy Coxswain Graham Fitzgerald and RNLI crew member Ian Thompson.

ANGELA Thompson, the owner of Jellytots Pre-School, paid a recent visit to Wicklow Lifeboat Station to present a cheque for €1,105 to the local RNLI Fundraising Committee.

She was also accompanied by some of her ‘jellytots’ as she made the presentation to Santiago Balbontin, Chairman of Wicklow Fundraising Committee.

The Wicklow town based pre-school ran a fundraising raffle just before Christmas, with plenty of great prizes up for grabs, including shopping vouchers from different local retailer outlets.

Joanne Healy won a €40 voucher for Cullens Butchers, while Nicola Walker won a €25 nail voucher for Trays Falsies. Gemma Doyle won a €20 voucher for Jackie Bs Café and Karen Doyle won a €50 gift voucher to spend in Malone’s Book Shop.

Helen McConnell won a Circle K €15 fuel voucher and two boxes of chocolates.