Little Bray Family Resource Centre showcases work of porcelain painters and writing group

Members of two creative art groups recently displayed their artistic talents in the Signal Arts Centre in Bray. Both the porcelain painters and creative writing groups, who regularly meet in the Little Bray Family Resource Centre, showcased their work to locals and art enthusiasts alike under the theme “Food for Thought”.

The event took place between June 7 and June 19 and was opened by former TD Liz McManus. The exhibition boasted a turnout mixed with local residents, public figures, and those with an interest in the arts and was met with a very warm reception.

“It was great to see their work reach a wider audience because sometimes it is not that easy to reach an audience from outside of your community,” said Little Bray Family Resource Centre’s Olwen Dixon.

The exhibition was met with a warm reception from all who attended which gave both the creative writers and porcelain painters a much-deserved confidence boost.

“It was very encouraging, and people were very appreciative of the pieces and very complimentary, so it was a great boost for their confidence,” said Olwen.

The broad theme of Food for Thought gave way to many creative ideas including pieces centred on historical events and current events. Although the exhibition has finished, those who missed out on the event can still view the pieces, which now adorn the walls of platform 1 at Bray Dart Station.

“Everybody's piece was very different and now that the pieces can be seen at Bray Dart Station, it is a great achievement,” explained Olwen.

The creative writing and porcelain painting groups have broken for the summer months, but they always welcome new members. Registration can be found through the Little Bray Family Resource Centre.