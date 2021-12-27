Literary couple set tone with new books

‘Here’s the USP – the unique selling point,” David Butler is mischievously keen to help. If a USP will assist your reporter in preparing his article for the newspaper, then David has a selling point which is truly unique.

Unique? At least he has never heard of a husband and wife, both writers, both having their new books issued on the same day, both with the same publisher, both with collections of short stories. It surely has never happened before, surely never in Ireland? Or if it has happened, here or anywhere else for that matter, then he would love to hear about it.

There is no surprise in learning that wife Tanya Farrelly has burst into print again. Her thriller ‘The Girl Behind the Lens’ caused quite a stir when it was issued last year. And nor is it any cause for wonder that David too has another title to add to a series which has been running for decades. Writing is what he does, after all, to the extent that the 57 year old is vague as to exactly how long that series extends.

“I think this is my tenth book,” he says. ‘Well, say my ninth. The list includes four novels, three poetry collections, two volumes of short stories. And the tenth, if it really should be included, is an assemblage of short plays, including a pocket drama called ‘Blue Love’ which was staged by Square One. This play swept the boards, he recalls with pleasure, at the Bray One Act Festival back in 2017 in Mermaid Arts Centre.

Indeed, Bray has been part of his inspiration since he first took up residence on the seafront in 2008. And it has also made its mark on Tanya, since she arrived seven years ago before their marriage in 2016.

Together they have become pillars of the local artistic scene, notably through their leading involvement in the town’s literary festival. Their works are produced in their sitting room, where David has his desk set up with a view out over the front. He makes no apology for hogging the best seat in the house, pointing out that he was the one who arrived first.

After all the talk of books and literature, it comes as something of a jolt to learn that this prolific and versatile author originally aspired to be an engineer. He first saw the light of day in Portlaoise, but the family moved to Dublin as a young boy.

His childhood memories are dominated by Carpenterstown, then a largely rural townland, since subsumed into Blanchardstown/Castleknock suburbia.

A youthful talent for all things mechanical led Butler to the School of Engineering at University CollegeDublin and it appeared that he was set fair to prosper in that discipline, with all its attention to materials and to mathematical precision.

He discovered that not only had he a head for such things but also a talent for passing them on to others – he was a natural teacher: “I love teaching and I’m very good at it.” No trace of false modesty there. “But I am lousy at discipline.”

His first job in 1988 was as a young lecturer in Seychelles Polytechnic, sharing maths and materials knowledge to students in the Indian Ocean state with its reputation as a tropical paradise.

From there he moved on further south to teach maths, physics and technical drawing in Australia, before winding up in England at the Kentish town of Rochester.

And it was there in the UK that the trajectory of his career began to alter, veering from engineering towards culture and literature. He returned to college, this time in England, to pursue a course in Latin American studies and was soon off on his travels once more.

Butler was given a grant to spend a year in Venezuela, returning to Europe in 1997 with his Spanish language skills well honed. He decided it was time to come back to Ireland after 10 years of globetrotting and enrolled at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) to undertake a doctorate.

The focus of his thesis was the Uruguayan writer Juan Carlos Onetti, whom Butler compared with Irish playwright Samuel Beckett. Emerging from TCD with his PhD, Butler was finally drawn to the profession that has pre-occupied him for the past two decades.

He reveals that sitting down with a blank page (or more likely a blank computer screen) was already a familiar routine.

“I had been writing all the time – failed novels, poems that didn’t work, a few stories,” he recalls. Then it became serious after he won a short story competition and a poem also took a prize, prompting him to devote more of his energies to the craft. He had a novel – ‘The Last European’ - accepted in 2004 for publication, but also kept a day job on the go.

Butler worked for three years as education officer at the James Joyce Centre in George’s Street. In that role he was charged with making the man responsible for ‘Ulysses’ accessible to the general public. This was teaching by the back door, and he enjoyed the cut-and-thrust of defending and promoting the great man enormously.

By 2005 he was living in Bray and within three years, he had his own place there: “I wanted to be within sight of the sea and near the DART line. So Bray was the obvious place.’ To make ends meet he took up a teaching post in Carlow College – an awkward commute – sharing his enthusiasm for Spanish and English literature with those who attended his classes.

The problem was that, it was very difficult to mark the essays of first-year students and maintain his own output as a writer. So in 2010 he made the hard call to retreat full time to the sitting room on the front and churn out the books. A blaze of creativity followed, kicking off with the poems of ‘Via Crucis’ (2011) and the novel ‘The Judas Kiss’ (2012), with more to follow.

It all makes for an impressive CV, but David admits frankly that being a writer is no shortcut to a fortune for most. Though well regarded, he has not struck the gold of a major bestseller or convinced Hollywood that any of his works are movie material.

“Most writers cannot support themselves on royalties, so we all support ourselves with ancillary stuff.” In his case, the ancillary stuff has meant acting as tutor to a creative writing group at the Irish Writers Centre in Dublin’s Parnell Square. He also produces occasional reviews or essays to order and he is available for poetic commissions.

Butler insists that there is no rivalry between him and Farrelly, whom he first met at a literary evening in Dún Laoghaire during 2014. She told him that she was working on a novel and allowed him a look at the manuscript, which eventually became ‘The Girl Behind the Lens’.

“We are mutually supportive,” he says of their working relationship. He jokes – at least half in earnest - that she has an advantage in being a woman if only because the majority of readers are female.

The pair have certainly enjoyed working together on the Bray Literary Festival, which was initiated in 2017. Tanya has been the main figurehead, as festival chairwoman, but David has enjoyed such literary treats as interviewing Booker Prize winner Anne Enright. Covid has disrupted the series but applications seeking funding for the 2022 event are being prepared.

His own approach to creating new material is to ‘write’ in his head firstly, before transferring the thought process to his fingers:

“I do most of my writing in my head while walking to Greystones or tossing and turning – I am an insomniac.”

The two books which appeared last month were both published by Arlen House, which has a reputation for its feminist leanings, making David as a mere man delighted to be welcomed into the Arlen fold.

Husband and wife have been promoting their works with appearances in Belfast, Dublin and Kerry as well as their local watering hole in Bray, the Harbour Bar. Also on the publicity schedule are online readings from the new work through NUI in Galway where Farrelly has been a writer in residence.

Her second collection of short stories – ‘Nobody Needs to Know’ – is being touted by the publishers as unsettling and often disturbing tales of characters who triumph against the odds in fearful situations.

Meanwhile, David follows the lives of people who are driven to the edge, according to the blurb as it “shines a light on the many sides of what it means to be Irish in the 21st century”. The title story of ‘Fugitive’ is a Lebanese student faced with the inappropriate advances of a lecturer, with other plot lines involving a bankrupt developer and a woman dealing with the repeated flooding of her home.

We may presume that the story of a frustrated author who takes revenge on a publisher is not autobiographical. This is one writer who would love to be a household name, but in the meantime finds much satisfaction in being able to pursue his calling, with his view of the sea and a DART station within easy walking distance.