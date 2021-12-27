Wicklow

Literary couple set tone with new books

Reporter David Medcalf spoke to author David Butler. with The genial and committed writer detailing his transition from engineer to pen pusher and his non-rivalry with wife and writer Tanya Farrelly

Book Launch at Harbour Bar. David Butler with his new book Expand
Husband and wife David Butler and Tanya Farrelly with their new books, Fugitive and Nobody Needs To Know Expand
‘Here’s the USP – the unique selling point,” David Butler is mischievously keen to help. If a USP will assist your reporter in preparing his article for the newspaper, then David has a selling point which is truly unique.

Unique? At least he has never heard of a husband and wife, both writers, both having their new books issued on the same day, both with the same publisher, both with collections of short stories. It surely has never happened before, surely never in Ireland? Or if it has happened, here or anywhere else for that matter, then he would love to hear about it.

