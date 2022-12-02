Line-up announced for Hardy Har Comedy Club free Christmas special

A Christmas bonanza of comedy is coming to Bray on December 8 as the Hardy Har Comedy Club hosts it's annual festive special, which is completely free to attend.

Headlining is Louth’s Pat McDonnell, well-known for his role as ‘Eoin McLove’ in sitcom ‘Father Ted’ and for playing various characters in Irish hit comedy show ‘The Savage Eye’.

The funny man will be supported by stand-up star Aideen McQueen from Kilkenny, and fresh faces Craig Moran, the resident comedian at Dublin’s Stitches Comedy Club, local comic Dylan McKenna Ó Toole and two Hardy Har first-timers Jacob Perry from Australia and Robbie Forde, who has a unique take on humour as a blind person.

The night will begin with a pre-show reception for club regulars from 7.30pm and doors will open for the extended show of Christmas craic at 8.30pm.

Spot prizes and Bray Comedy Festival 2023 announcements are promised and admission is free, with the first act on stage at 9pm.