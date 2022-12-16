Legendary Barber Ollie Mahoney flash-mobbed by barbershop singers

The Harmony Federation Barbershop singing group surprised Bray barber Ollie Mahoney with a spontaneous flash-mob performance at his shop, The Hygenic Barbershop, on Saturday, December 10.

The Harmony Federation group was formed in 2011 and is made up of 30 men aged 20 to 80 years old, led by internationally renowned Director Linda Corcoran. Together they sing in the barbershop style, which originated in America in the 1930s as a form of close harmony acapella singing with no instruments.

The group’s Chairman, Matthew Roche, explained why they put on the impromptu performance

"Ollie has been cutting hair in Bray for over 63 years and we thought it would be a good opportunity to do something nice for him,” Matthew said. “We all love to sing and entertain. We want to emphasise the healthiness of singing as a group and to highlight its positive effects on mental wellbeing of our members.”

He added: “We take every opportunity to sing out in public to share our joy and hopefully attract more men to do it. None of us are professional singers, but together we make something special.”