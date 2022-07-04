Learn tools to improve wellness at free workshop in Bray

Bray Area Partnership’s Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow is teaming up with SOS to bring their Wellness Workshop to Bray on Thursday, July 21 from 9.30a.m.-12.30p.m.

A Wellness Workshop is a chance for you to take time out and learn practical tools and tips you can use in your everyday life to improve your own wellness. The workshop will be informal and relaxed and is for anyone and everyone as we all have mental health!

Topics covered will include Changing Your Thinking, Wolf of Hope, Stress, Bringing Calm to your Life, Mindful Minute and Daily Wellness Plan.

For more information and to book your place see www.wellnessworkshop.ie or call 01 272 2158. The workshop will take place at Cornerstone Church Hall.

To find out more about the services offered by Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow see www.brayareapartnership.ie.