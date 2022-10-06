Late Late Show set to visit Charlie Bird at Wicklow home this Friday

Charlie Bird receiving the Freedom of Wicklow with his wife his wife Claire and faithful dog Tiger.

CHARLIE Bird will welcome the team from Friday’s Late Late Show to his home in Ashford this week, having recently received the Freedom of County Wicklow for his heroic work in shining a light on Motor Neurone Disease.

After being diagnosed with the condition last year, Charlie climbed Croagh Patrick in May with thousands of others and raised over €3m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

In September he was conferred with the freedom of County Wicklow at a special ceremony held in the County Buildings, becoming only the third person to receive the honour as he followed in the footsteps of Daniel Day Lewis and Katie Taylor.

RTÉ said that a special person like Charlie Bird requires a special interview, so The Late Late Show is set to move into his house Wicklow home for a chat with Charlie and his wife Claire. His beloved pooch Tiger is also likely to make an appearance.

Also appearing on the show is Wicklow native Professor Luke O’Neill to discuss his enduring love of science, how life has changed over the past two years, and what exactly makes us human.

There will also be interviews with comedian Joanne McNally and Galway man, Damian Browne, who recently became the first man to row from New York to Galway. He finished 112 days at sea last Tuesday.