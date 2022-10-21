Last chance to see abstract painter Yvonne Pettitt’s ‘Nature’ exhibit in Wicklow

Artist Yvonne Pettitt’s exhibition ‘Nature’, inspired by the ancient landscape of Ireland’s rugged west, has filled the Signal Arts Centre in Bray with calm and intrigue this month, but is set to close on Sunday.

Opening on October 10, the exhibit features her signature abstract paintings of landscapes, created in the ‘alla prima’ style, a painting technique where a canvas is completed in one session.

Some artists modify the work later, but the essence is to get the painting on to canvas in one go.

"I love working in oil and when I’m painting I’m just so happy,” said Yvonne. “I think art is of its time. I love many of the Irish women artists. I love painting outside, I love a direct response.”

A sub theme at her exhibition is ‘Metamorphosis’. In a break from her normal way of working, Yvonne painted in reaction to hearing the written word. For this, she collaborated with writer Catherine Phil MacCarthy, whose poetry she interpreted and then painted what she felt.

“I found it quite challenging, as I like to paint what I see,” she revealed. “I found it an amazing experience, that I really loved.”

Yvonne’s aim is to draw the viewer. The landscapes are not dramatic, but more focussed on the classical beauty of nature. This style has been at the core of her work she she began.

Looking back, Yvonne said: “I always wanted to paint. It goes back to childhood. I remember being taught how to draw a house in National School, and the magic of it stayed with me.

"In my next school art wasn't encouraged, so I did nothing – this was the Ireland of the sixties and seventies. Then when I studied Art History in university and I loved seeing balance and harmony, colour, the whole complexity.”

Yvonne went on to teach Art History for 20 years, but is now a full-time painter.