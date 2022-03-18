Largest ever St Patrick’s Day parade witnessed in Newtown

NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY village came to a standstill on St Patrick’s Day as up to 3,000 people took to the streets for the annual parade.

The man himself, St Patrick, led the parade from Gregory’s Garage to the review stand located in the centre of the village.

The theme of this year parade was ‘Time Warp’, meaning participants could go back to times of the past, or indeed instead go for more of a futuristic topic.

Ann Gregory was delighted with the response the parade received.

“We had a brilliant day and there was a huge turnout for the parade. The place was packed and I think it’s fair to say that it’s the most amount of people we have ever seen in Newtown before. It was nice to be back after a two year absence.

“People came from far and wide to attend. Greystones didn’t have a parade this year, and a lot of people seemed to go to the Newtown parade instead.

“We had lots of children involved in the parade, which was wonderful. A DJ provided music afterwards on the review stand and it was so nice to see everyone with big smiles on their faces. It just shows what a sense of community spirit can achieve.”