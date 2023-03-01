Lacken National School win Wicklow Naturally October Feast Schools Challenge

MIA Finan of Lacken National School has been announced as the winner of Wicklow Naturally’s October Feast Schools Challenge, whereby students were asked to design a three-course menu or school lunch item using ingredients either produced or made in the Garden County.

The challenge included two categories, one for Transition Year students and the other was for fifth and sixth-class students from primary school. The winners were chosen by a panel of professionals.

Sixth-class student Mia Finan from Lacken National School in Blessington won first place for her three-course menu consisting of vegetable soup served with a slice of local Artisan bread as a starter, For mains she chose Wicklow lamb chops stuffed with a jús and home-made mint sauce followed by a rhubarb and apple tart served with ice cream and a raspberry couli.

Four further projects from Lacken National School were also recognised by the Wicklow Naturally judging panel and they include Aela Coughlan and Lorelei Smith who came in joint second place while Éabha Anderson and Isabella Duggan came in joint third place.

Wicklow Naturally’s coordinator, Paul Smith, said, “Congratulations to all of the participating schools and winners who took part in our student challenge last year. I was impressed by the student’s ability to create some fantastic new menus using ingredients produced or made in County Wicklow.

“This enthusiastic cohort of students encouraged healthy food choices, some great recipes and some really impressive use of different locally sourced produce. Thanks also to the teachers and staff of the Lacken National School who helped coordinate entries”.

Each winner received a certificate of achievement with first place winner Mia representing their school at the Taste of Wicklow 2023 where she will recreate their three-course menu/lunch item with assistance from a surprise celebrity chef.

“Wicklow Naturally is proud to support and nurture the voices of the next generation. We know that students can express themselves and demonstrate knowledge in new ways and our student challenge allows this to happen while helping them to develop healthy eating habits that can last well into the future. We’re really looking forward to increased participation in the student challenge which will take place in the autumn as part of the October Feast 2023 celebrations,” added Paul.