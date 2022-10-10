Lá na Cruite | Harp Day 2022 to be celebrated at Russborough House

Cruit Éireann | Harp Ireland and the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival are hosting an afternoon of family-friendly harp performances at Russborough House in Blessington on October 15, to celebrate Lá na Cruite | Harp Day 2022.

The event is the result of a collaboration between the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival and Harp Ireland, with funding provided by the Wicklow Arts Office. The performances are part of the broader Lá na Cruite | Harp Day schedule, which will see more than 60 events around the country celebrate Ireland's thousand year-old harping history.

Festivities will begin in Russborough House with a performance by the “foot-tappingly hilarious” storyteller and fiddle player Aindrias de Staic and brilliant harper Aisling Ennis, who will perform a brand new, bilingual telling of the ancient Irish fable ‘Labhraidh Loingseach’ that will make you smile from ear to ear!

Attendees will learn about King Labhraidh Loingseach and his terrible secret. A secret kept hidden by his long hair and countless unlucky hairdressers…

Aindrias de Staic is an Irish fiddle player and one of a new generation of Irish storytellers. He performs in both Irish and in English, and is well-known for his vibrant style of fiddle performance and charismatic stage presence. Aindrias has performed in London's West End and in Dublin's Abbey Theatre, and is also an Irish language television presenter on Tg4.

Aisling Ennis is highly regarded as a harpist both at home in Ireland and internationally. A passionate performer, arranger and educator, she enjoys a varied career as a solo, chamber, orchestral harpist and educator. Aisling is known for her evocative playing across a broad spectrum of genres, her ongoing experimental collaborations and innovative approaches to programming.

The ‘Labhraidh Loingseach: Musical Storytelling Sessions Russborough’ will take place in the Russborough House Cinema Room at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm.

Also on the day, the Bray CCÉ Harp Ensemble will be popping up in various indoor and outdoor locations around Russborough between 2.30pm-2pm, including in the Russborough Café.

Led by their musical director Rachel Duffy, the Bray CCÉ Harp Ensemble are a group of young musicians from Wicklow with extensive experience performing at local and national festivals and events.

Their highlights include performances at An Chúirt Chruitireachta International Harp Festival, at concerts organised by Cairde na Cruite and Cruit Éireann, and at Cornstown House's 'Music on the Farm' Series. They recently had their first international performance at the World Harp Congress in Wales in July 2022.

The Lá na Cruite | Harp Day 2022 takes place on Saturday October 15, from 12pm-2pm, in Russborough House, Blessington. There is a €5 fee for the storytelling sessions (ages 0-2 free entry). Entry is free to the pop-up performances. Events are suitable for all the family.

There will be four further performances at Russborough House, on November 11, 12 and 13, as part of the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival ‘Winter Weekend mini-festival’.

For more information go to www.westwicklowfestival.com