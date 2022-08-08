Kilmacurragh hosts Wellness Walks to reconnect with nature during Heritage Week

QUALIFIED horticulturist and physical therapist Mary O’Neill Maloney will lead two Wellness Walks through the stunning Kilmaccuragh Gardens as part of Heritage Week.

The Wellness Walks take place on Sunday, August 14 and Sunday, August 21, both at noon.

“Lockdowns and self-isolation during the Covid pandemic have been difficult for everyone and have made us more aware of the importance of physical and mental wellbeing. These guided walks will encourage participants to slow down, awaken your senses and reconnect with nature,” said Mary.

Both walks are free but booking is essential through Eventbrite. Suitable outdoor clothing and footwear is essential and the meeting point is at the main entrance to the gardens.

The guide staff at Kilmaccuragh will also be carrying out themed tours. A tour titled ‘Plant Heritage: The Irish Connection’ takes place on Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m. and Thursday, August 18 at 12 noon. Join one of the knowledgeable guides for a free guided tour highlighting the Irish Plant Explorers and their significant botanical finds, examples of which are now thriving in Kilmacurragh. No booking is required.

Another guided walk will focus on the plant hunters of the Americas. Our forests, parks and gardens feature many fabulous trees, shrubs and plants from both North and South America, An experienced guide will lead the walk and explain how they got there, who imported and grew them and other details behind their story.

The free events take place on Saturday, August 13 at 12 noon and Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.