Kilmacurragh Garden in full bloom for Rhododendron Week

NATIONAL Botanic Gardens of Ireland, Kilmcaurragh celebrated Rhododendron Week with free guided tours led by Head Gardener Seamus O’Brien.

In early April the gardens at Kilmacurragh are marked by the splendour of their two centuries old Rhododendron collection bursting into flower. The significance of these venerable trees is down to the site’s long association with the National Botanic Gardens at Glasnevin.

The Acton family, who built Kilmacurragh, established a long and fruitful friendship with David Moore and later his son Sir Frederick Moore, successive curators at Glasnevin. From the early 1850s, the Moore’s advised the Acton family on gardening matters and supplied the latest introductions of the great plant hunters, particularly from the Himalayan range.

For over 70 years a regular exchange of plants resulted in Kilmacurragh becoming one of the best stocked private gardens in Ireland. Today the collection boasts 180 species of rhododendrons and over 420 varieties.

Since taking over the management of the site in 1996, the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland have both restored, and greatly expanded the collection.