Kids Sea Safari workshops come to Wicklow

WICKLOW County Council will run sea safari workshop during the month of August for fun explorations of beaches at Bray, Greystones, Brittas Bay and Arklow.

Participants can explore the marine flora and fauna on your local seashore with Mona McCrea. Mona is an experienced Marine Zoologist and Environmental Scientist. She is passionate about the marine environment and moved her focus to children's education, founding SEASHOREKIDS in 2014. Her aim is to make Marine Biology accessible and fun to kids, and adults, of all ages.

The sea safari workshops take place at Bray South Beach Promenade at 9 a.m. on August 15, Greystones South Beach at 10 a.m. on August 16, Brittas Bay North Beach at 10 a.m. on August 17, Brittas Bay South Beach at 10 a.m. on August 18 and Arklow South Beach at 11 a.m. on August 19.

Put on your wellies to discover the biodiversity of plants and animals. You will be digging in the sand, searching on and under rocks and seaweed, and in rockpools, all with the aid of a scavenger hunt, bucket and net.

These field trips are suitable all ages from 5 years. Adults must accompany and be responsible for their children and the workshops should take around an hour and a half.

Participants are asked to wear wellies or shoes that you don’t mind getting wet. You should also wear long trousers, and not shorts as the rocks can be sharp and slippy. Also bring along a waterproof jacket or sunscreen and buckets and spades.

To book email eao@wicklowcoco.ie.