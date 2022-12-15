Joy for Bray Rotary Club as generous community supports Christmas Giving Tree

Bray Rotary Club President Therese Morgan has said the people of Bray ‘went above and beyond’ to support their annual Christmas toy appeal.

Bray Rotary Club has been doing the Rotary Christmas Giving Tree for 20 years in Bray at the Holy Redeemer Church, who kindly let the group use their forecourt to put up a tent and the famous giving tree. Gifts donated support many charities in Bray, and Therese has been overwhelmed with the community’s genersority.

She said: “We got a huge number of gifts for the charities we support and we only needed to buy a small handful of gifts. People really went above and beyond. We had one lady arrive with her daughter and she gave 11 gifts. Other people went over to the shops and came back with bags saying ‘I’m not sure who these would be for but there’s lots of thing’.

"Families would come over and pick a tag off the tree and off they’d go to buy a gift. Some families would pick a tag for their own age group and came back with the appropriate age gifts.”

She added: “We do this appeal annually and for two weekends in the lead up to Christmas. The reason we do it so early is to allow the charities we are giving to enough time to distribute the gifts. Many charities nowadays are down to a small number of volunteers, and this has to be factored in. It can take a long time to deliver them and also it allows recipients time to wrap the presents for their kids, which is nice to do.”

The charities the appeal will support are: Ark Housing, Five Loaves, Holy Redeemer St. Vincent De Paul, Ballywaltrim St. Vincent De Paul, Bray Community Carers and Open Door Day Centre.

Therese added: “We support a wide variety of charities that cater for all ages. Some people gave slippers or dressing gowns for older people, to books and toys for the kids. Some people gave pyjamas and bits of make up for teenage girls, that sort of thing. These gifts would be for people who wouldn’t get a lot at Christmas. It is great to see that people can be so generous and thoughtful.”