Join Wicklow Ukulele Players at the Brass Fox for Monday night sessions

Wicklow Ukulele Players enjoying a Monday session in the cosy confines of the Brass Fox.

WICKLOW Ukulele Players are keen to welcome new members now that the New Year is upon us and introduce them to the delights of the lute.

The Wicklow Ukulele Players were formed in Wicklow town in 2019 by Ronan McCauley, who previously established the Arklow Ukulele Players in 2015.

Ronan has been formally educated in music at the National University of Ireland, Maynooth, including a Degree in Music, a H.Dip in Music Technology, and a Masters in Composition.

The Wicklow Ukulele Players meet at the Brass Fox in Wicklow town each Monday evening and anyone wishing to learn how to play would be most welcome. All levels are catered for.

It costs €5 per session and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The beginner sessions take place at 6.15 p.m. and the main session from 7.30 p.m.

For any further information please contact 086 6017262.