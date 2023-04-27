Join Wicklow ambassador Eimear Coffey for the Marie Keating Foundation’s ‘100K in 30 Days’

Wicklow residents are encouraged to participate in a ‘100K in 30 Days’ fundraiser in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation this June, with Eimear Coffey signed up as Wicklow’s ambassador for the event.

Marie Keating lost her life to breast cancer 25 years ago and her son Ronan Keating will be running 100km across the 30 days of June to raise awareness and show support for the Foundation he and his siblings set up in her name.

Joining Ronan in the challenge are his wife Storm, children Missy and Jack, Dancing with the Stars Judge Arthur Gourounlian, Today FM presenter Dara Quilty, and broadcasters Glenda Gilson, Norah Casey, Laura Woods and Anna Daly, to name but a few.

This year marks the fourth anniversary of the event, which has raised over €4m has been raised for breast cancer services in Ireland, including the state-of-the-art Clinical Trial Centre in the new Breast Centre at Beaumont Hospital.

Ronan Keating said: “We lost Mum 25 years ago, she was just 51. Mum’s cancer was one of the most curable forms of breast cancer but unfortunately, she didn’t know enough about it. That’s why it’s crucial that we get the message out there of the importance of early detection, it can save your life!

“So much money has been raised by so many people over the last three years and The Marie Keating Foundation is very grateful to be the chosen charity for the 2023 100k in 30 Days challenge, and we will do all we can to make this the best year yet.”

100K in 30 Days was founded by Co. Louth (Blackrock, Dundalk) couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam and launched in 2020 after Cara was diagnosed with breast cancer. They are delighted to team up with The Marie Keating Foundation for this year’s event.

Liz Yeates, CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation and breast cancer survivor, commented: “Some of the breast cancer services provided by the Marie Keating Foundation that will benefit from this year’s event include our community nursing service, Schools Cancer Awareness Programme, Comfort Fund, BRCA Peer To Peer Support, Survive and Thrive Programmes and Positive Living Workshops supporting our Cancer Community at every step."

Registration for the ‘100K in 30 Days’ fundraiser in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation is now open at www.100kin30days.ie