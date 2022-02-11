Joe the Magician casts a spell at the Whale Theatre

Lorraine and Shane Rockett with their children Donal, Aidan and Cathal who was celebrating his 5th birthday by attending Joe The Magician at Whale Greystones.

Joe the Magician wowed audiences in Greystones with his spectacular magic show at the Whale Theatre.

Both shows were sell-out successes as magic fans of all ages gathered to enjoy the fun. There were lots of families in the theatre to enjoy the high energy show jam-packed with comedy, illusions and magic tricks.

Magic fans of all ages enjoyed a great afternoon of entertainment in the Greystones venue during the sold-out shows.

The performances at the Whale Theatre were first batch of shows for Joe’s brand new nationwide tour.

‘Joe the Magician Live’ will tour a host of venues around the country. The shows were also among the first at the Whale Theatre since Covid rules were relaxed in January.

Joe Daly stars in two magic TV shows on RTEjr and RTE 2. In his new show ‘Dizzy Deliveries’, Joe plays a magical delivery driver, who is accompanied by his flying robot assistant ‘Ozzy’. The pair deliver all over Ireland and comedy ensues.

Meanwhile, ‘AbraKIDabra’ sees Joe perform his magic in front of a live audience of kids but also teaches them how to do magic with everyday item.

His shows also incorporate the use of ‘Lámh’, a sign system used by children and adults with intellectual disability and communication needs.

More information about the Whale Theatre’s programme is at whaletheatre.ie.