Jigsaw Wicklow treated to five-star hotel stay after walking to infinity and beyond

After walking more than 1500 kilometres and completing over two million steps the women from Jigsaw Wicklow have been rewarded with a stay in a five-star hotel complete with dinner in an award-winning restaurant. One of 711 teams to take part in the 2023 STEPS Team Challenge, the team, which consists of Nicky Russell, Holly Flynn, Rebecca Heslin, and Eimear Ryan, received the prize from organisers Mazars for their efforts.

The virtual walking challenge saw teams from Ireland and across the globe compete for prizes, between them the teams completing 755,297,823 steps and 525,972 kilometres during the four-week virtual walking challenge. Teams completed a virtual route around the circumference of Ireland, starting and ending in Dublin while hitting key milestones like Giants Causeway, Croagh Patrick and Killarney national park along the way. An app tracked their real steps throughout their day.

Combined, the team walked to the moon, and almost back to earth (384,400 km to the moon) and went around the world 13 times (circumference of the earth 40,075 km).

The winning team, ‘Stepping on Up’, from Chill Insurance, came first, completing 4,314,168 steps overall and averaging 38,519 per team member each day. That equates to 3,068 kilometres during the four-week virtual walking challenge. They did two loops of the virtual route around Ireland.

The winning team received premium Six Nations match tickets for Ireland v England, and Mazars will make a donation to their chosen charities:

Commenting on the 2023 challenge, Tom O'Brien, Managing Partner of Mazars, stated, "I would like to congratulate our winning team, Stepping on Up, and all the competitors of this year's Mazars STEPS Team Challenge. We were delighted with the response and amazed at the number of steps completed across the four weeks. The sheer number of teams entered, combined with the incredible distances covered, indicate the competitiveness and dedication of all who took part. Most importantly, the event is a fun and positive way to start the year, and one which we look forward to further growing in the coming years."