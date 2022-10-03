Ivy Day wreath will be laid by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin

THE Parnell Society has confirmed its Wicklow programme events for Ivy Day, which marks the death of Stewart Parnell on October 6, 1891

Ivy Day is celebrated by a wreath laying and an oration at his graveside in Glasnevin cemetery in Dublin on a Sunday close to the actual anniversary date. This year the ceremony will take place at 12 noon on Sunday, October 9. The wreath will be laid and the oration given by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD.

On the Friday and Saturday beforehand, the Parnell Society will hold an Ivy Day Symposium in the Woodenbridge Hotel. This replaces the annual Parnell Summer School held at Avondale, Parnell’s ancestral home in county Wicklow, in August. Due to uncertainty about Covid-19 earlier in the year and also development work undertaken by Coillte at Avondale, it was not possible to arrange for the usual Summer School this year.

The theme of the Ivy Day Symposium is ‘New Beginnings’. This reflects both Ireland’s re-emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic and the centenary of the foundation of the independent Irish state which Parnell and his followers had sought by constitutional means. It also recognises the centenary of the publication of Joyce’s Ulysses, which represented a new departure in Irish literary history.

Guest speakers include Daniel Mulhall, formerly Irish Ambassador to the United States; Sonja Tiernan, University of Otago, NZ; Sophie Cooper, QU; Martin O’Donoghue, Sheffield University; Ronan McGreevy, Irish Times and Eugenio Biagini, Cambridge University.

The symposium taking place in the Woodenbridge Hotel costs €100, including the dinner. Reduced rates are available for those who may not wish to attend the full symposium. Anyone with an interest in history, from students to OAPs, is welcome.

Enquiries about attending the symposium should be made to Christopher Power, acting honorary secretary of the Parnell Society, phone 086 6089198; email webparnell@gmail.com.