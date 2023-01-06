It’s back! Dates set for post-Covid return of Arklow Music Festival

After enduring a frustrating two year absence due to Covid restrictions, the organisers of the Arklow Music Festival are delighted to announce that the highly popular festival will make its return this year, from March 4 and 12.

Renowned as one of Ireland’s most competitive and well-attended music festivals (or feiseanna), the Arklow Music Festival has provided a platform for individual and group performers of all ages in music, speech and drama, composition and creative writing for over 50 years.

Held over nine days in March, the respected festival was described in The Encyclopaedia of Music in Ireland (2013) as ‘one of the largest events of its kind’. Featuring more than 150 competitions for singers, choirs, orchestras, and instrumentalists in string, woodwind, brass and piano categories, the festival’s verse speaking events, in both English and Irish, are particularly popular and passionately supported by local schools.

This year’s festival syllabus promises to be as competitive as ever, with a plethora of events taking place across 10 different cultural categories, which include: Solo Singing, Vocal Ensemble, Choirs, Action song, Instrumental Music, Verse Speaking, Choral Verse, Action Poem, Drama and Original Poem.

Announcing the long awaited return of the festival, a spokesperson for the festival’s Executive Committee said: “We are delighted that after a two-year absence Arklow Music Festival will return. When we were forced to cancel our last three days of events in March 2020 we had no idea of the challenging times that would lie ahead due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, or how long it would be before any indoor gatherings would be allowed to resume.

“It was music to our ears when we heard An Taoiseach announce in January that ‘We need to sing again’. While online activities have been invaluable for our survival, we now realise that live performances and social gatherings are essential for our well-being.

“Thank you for your continued support in the past. A festival such as this is expensive to run and we are most grateful to all our sponsors and those who support us in any way. We hope to see you all at the 52nd Arklow Music Festival in March 2023, as we venture forth once again.”

For more information about the Arklow Music festival visit their website at arklowmusicfestival.com or email arklowcfs@hotmail.com

The syllabus, application form and all other details can be found at https://arklowmusicfestival.com/syllabus2023. The closing date for applications is January 26.