Irish Farmers Market returns to its original location at the Brockagh Centre 20 years later

Debra McCoy from Laragh at the Irish Farmers Market held at the Brockagh Centre.

SEAN McArdle and his Irish Farmers Market have returned to the Brockagh Resource Centre, after an absence of 20 years.

The market has all the elements of the best in Irish food and crafts to showcase and promote Irish products in one of the busiest tourist site and holiday site in the country.

The market relaunched on Sunday, February 13th, and is due to take place each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Sean is delighted to be back at the Brockagh Resource Centre.

“It’s a big farmers market and we have loads of interesting stalls. It’s great to get the opportunity to be back in Glendalough again. I started creating markets in 2002 and the first farmers market I ever created was in the Brockagh. I have created over 150 markets nationwide since then, including all the major markets like Howth, Dun Laoghaire and Leopardstown. Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold the market on Sunday just gone because of the stormy conditions, but we will be back open again this coming Sunday.”

The market features over 20 stalls, including include Barrista Coffee from Mcabes Wicklow roasters Newtownmountkennedy, handmade chocolates, Irish artisan cheese with a large selection of Mediterranean olives, Sugarloaf bakery sourdough bread, Birds and Teas hand-made jams and chutneys, organic fruit and vegetables stall, local baked goods and savouries, artisan Italian pasta, street food, local nurseryand lots of local craft stalls.