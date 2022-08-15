Internationally acclaimed artist Kerrin Buck exhibits in Arklow Library

Having travelled the globe as a humanitarian and worked in some of the most chaotic places imaginable, artist Kerrin Buck has returned to Wicklow and is showcasing a collection of his art in Arklow Library.

Featuring family portraits, boat scenes and landscapes, the exhibition showcases realistic works done in watercolour. Many of the pieces were inspired by Kerrin’s time spent in the Philippines during the pandemic, while others were created by him in Arklow back in 2012.

Kerrin has strong ties to Arklow through his father, an architect who worked with Meehan Levins on projects such as the Marina Village. It was Kerrin’s grandfather however, who was an “art academic of sorts”, who sparked his interest in art.

“I have taken a lot of the inspiration for my art from my upbringing and from my professional career working as a humanitarian,” said Kerrin. “I’ve spent the majority of my career working in some of the most dangerous conflicts in modern history.”

Kerrin has engaged in humanitarian work in Colombia, Angola, and was in Yugoslavia in 1993, where he worked at a refugee camp during the Yugoslav Wars. He has worked in Philippines in typhoon affected areas, he was in South Sudan after its partition – as Kerrin puts it: “’I’ve been all over”.

Asked what the future holds for him, Kerrin said. “I plan to exhibit some more of the work I created during my time spent in conflict zones. I have also entered the National Portrait Competition, so fingers crossed on that.”

Kerrin’s exhibition in the Arklow Library will run until the end of August.