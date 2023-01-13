Wicklow

Inside the Wicklow farm full of ‘film star’ animals and frequented by Hollywood A-listers

Eddie Drew has been supplying creatures great and small for movies from ‘Braveheart’ to ‘Disenchanted’ for years. His Sika deer starred in the SuperValu Christmas advert, he bred 180 rats for ‘Penny Dreadful’, found the camel in ‘The Lobster’ and most recently had a bona fide Bond girl on site to learn how to skin a rabbit

A lemur at Copsewood Aviaries.
A lemur at Copsewood Aviaries.

Eddie Drew with dogs Zen and Timo.

Eddie Drew.

Some of the birds in the aviary.

David Medcalf

HE has more entries than many famous actors on IMDB, the website which tracks all contributors to movies and TV programmes. Sixty-year-old Eddie (no one calls him Edward) Drew racked up more than half a dozen appearances on the site last year alone.

He counts many of Hollywood’s finest among his acquaintances, notably Meryl Streep and Mel Gibson. However, while Meryl and Mel have their names highlighted on the publicity posters, Eddie tends to come a long way down the list of credits. And, though he has been known to feature in front of the camera, he is generally more support crew than cast member.

