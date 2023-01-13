Inside the Wicklow farm full of ‘film star’ animals and frequented by Hollywood A-listers

HE has more entries than many famous actors on IMDB, the website which tracks all contributors to movies and TV programmes. Sixty-year-old Eddie (no one calls him Edward) Drew racked up more than half a dozen appearances on the site last year alone.

He counts many of Hollywood’s finest among his acquaintances, notably Meryl Streep and Mel Gibson. However, while Meryl and Mel have their names highlighted on the publicity posters, Eddie tends to come a long way down the list of credits. And, though he has been known to feature in front of the camera, he is generally more support crew than cast member.

The same cannot be said of some of the personalities who share the small farm beside the N11 where he resides. First to greet your reporter is Timo, a friendly Belgian shepherd dog, fresh from his role in ‘Nocebo’, the latest Eva Green movie. And that Sika deer over there, helping to keep the grass on the front lawn under control, starred in an award-winning SuperValu advertisement.

Elsewhere on the property, there are plenty of other creatures which you may have seen on screen. Some are four-legged, some have feathers and some simply slither around looking sinister. Eddie’s number is saved on the phones of some of the most illustrious producers and directors in the business. They have him filed under ‘animal handler’ and they keep him busy because he is the best around.

It was not a job that showed up on the radar of the career guidance teacher when young Drew was growing up in South Dublin. Son of the late Leslie and Irene Drew, he recalls that he was a rebel during his schooldays, game to participate in any bit of mischief: “I didn’t take to education,” he says simply. “To this day I am still a hands-on guy. I love the outdoor life, not interested in holidays or computers, and I live in my overalls.”

After school, he worked for a short while in his father’s publishing business before the lure of fresh air prompted a move. He was going out with a young lady from Bray called Margaret (now his wife) and her brother had a landscaping business. This was much more Eddie’s style, in amongst the forks, spades and mowers, travelling from garden to garden.

Eddie enjoyed his time in grounds maintenance but found a more settled work schedule in Kilmacanogue. Copsewood was the home of the Baker sisters, Connie and Freda, a couple of trend-setting goat farmers. On their 40-acre holding, the Quaker siblings ran a 45-strong herd of milkers.

The nannies were of a Nubian, floppy-eared breed, cute to look at and noted for the high quality of their milk. This rich, raw material the sisters transformed into live Bulgarian-style yoghurt, a rarity in the Ireland of the 1940s when they began their enterprise.

By the time Eddie arrived in 1986, Copsewood yoghurt was in demand across Dublin in upmarker delicatessens. He remembers that the Bakers also produced handmade butter and cheese, as well as feeding their household with homegrown vegetables.

“Everything was homeopathic and organic,” he reminisces as he looks back at the lifestyle of the pair who transformed his prospects. They bequeathed the 40 acres to him and – though he had to sell half the land to pay inheritance tax – set him up for life. His first instinct on receiving this blessing about 30 years ago was to carry on the yoghurt business at the place that had become home to him and Margaret.

“There was a living in it – and a lot of hard labour,” he remembers. “Then I sold the goats and bought in the milk for a while. But eventually it was no longer feasible with all the regulations that came in.” EU red tape worked against smaller producers, prompting him to seek an alternative which grew from a pastime – birds.

“It was something I got into as a hobby. It was a passion that became a business.”

Eddie used to travel to bird shows in the UK with a group of fellow enthusiasts, with a sale in Stafford each March the annual highlight. He found that friends were asking him to bring back budgies or canaries from England, so he took out an importer’s licence.

Copsewood, so long renowned for its dairy, was re-invented as Copsewood Aviaries as the farm outbuildings proved suitable to accommodate the new stock. Instead of Nubian goats or Kerry cattle – another favourite breed of the Misses Baker – the sheds now held batches of exotic parrots, lovebirds, caiques and quail.

He has also been known to trade in black swans, owls, emus and ostriches. As his network of useful contacts extended, he has also proven able to lay hands on wallabies, reptiles or rodents for discriminating clients. The list goes on.

He has forsaken England in favour of suppliers in Netherlands and Belgium, making regular trips to the continent on the ferry to meet breeders. The aviaries at Copsewood continue to resound to the squawks and screeches of his fantastically multi-coloured flock. But the owner reports glumly that the demand for such pets has declined in recent years.

He blames the phones and laptops which absorb the attention of children to the exclusion of the real world. Never mind. The infinitely resourceful Eddie has discovered his vocation as animal handler: “I diversified.”

He had a high-profile start on the set of ‘Braveheart’, the 1995 Mel Gibson epic, set in Scotland but actually shot in Ireland. Neighbours who traded under the name Animal Magic called him in to assist with the four-legged members of the cast.

After the Animal Magic faded, he set up on his own account and has become a familiar figure in the industry. Eddie confesses that he is far from being a film buff, though he does keep an eye out for action involving animals. His trips to the cinema are likely to end with him asleep in his seat rather than glued to the action on screen.

Nevertheless, he has proven wonderfully adept at finding the creatures which directors want and then at controlling them on set. Sheep and cattle are his everyday stock in trade. He has his own selection of other creatures great and small at Copsewood available at short notice. These include a pair of perfectly white snowy owls with all-knowing eyes and a couple of ravens ready to lend a sinister touch to a ghostly tale.

A well-drilled flock of geese, some of them 15-year-old veterans, are at his beck and call. He always has a few pet brown rats to hand and, given sufficient notice, he is willing to breed plenty more – 180 of them in the case of the ‘Penny Dreadful’ television series. For other species, it is necessary to make a few calls – to Northern Ireland for the reindeer which featured in ‘Valhalla’ or to a circus in Limerick for a camel in ‘The Lobster’.

The movie business has made a mighty contribution to the economy of County Wicklow and Eddie Drew has been at the heart of it: “I know nearly everyone on the sets and everyone knows me.”

RTE’s hit series ‘Vikings’, which ran from 2013 to 2020, posed repeated challenges to his ingenuity, such as providing the water buffalo which had to be transported from Cork or the flamingo shipped in from England.

The biggest production of all was Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’, with a mega budget. The shoot brought Enniskerry to a standstill for almost two weeks, but the animal handler was on duty for more than two months – up at 5.30 a.m. each working day and not finished until 10 p.m. at night. The producers wanted skunks, deer and toads (that’s toads wearing wigs, of course) as well as a swarm of exotically coloured butterflies. Copsewood delivered them all.

His work has brought him into contact with many legends of the industry and he is reluctant to single out his favourites. However, he confides that ‘Valhalla’ director Hannah Quinn from Greystones, currently in New Zealand, has been one of the best to work with. And he has a special regard for Brendan Gleeson, who may be a world-renowned actor but who brings no airs or graces to his craft.

Eva Green is every bit as gorgeous as a Bond girl should be, Eddie confirms, having spent three days with her at his home in Kilmacanogue. He was teaching her how to skin rabbits in a manner that would look realistic on screen. As you do.