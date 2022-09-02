Wicklow

In pictures: Record-breaking 180 people welcome Avondale Forest parkrun back to calendar

Ella Breen, Maya Dowling, Helen Winterbotham and Ciara Winterbotham at the Avondale Forest Parkrun. Expand
Denise O'Shea of the Wicklow Sports Partnership gets the Parkrun underway at the Avondale Forest Parkrun Expand
Michal Baran and Ela Knapik. Expand
Rachel Cole and Ann Marie Kenny. Expand
Emma Horan O'Neill and Lynda Woolmington at the Avondale Forest Parkrun Expand
Noelle Kelly, Dora Hagan and Martina Breen. Expand
Roisin Daly, Sandra Coleborn and Amanda Mooney at the Avondale Forest Parkrun Expand
Susan and Layla Dixon. Expand
Max Lara gives his dog Alfie a drink. Expand
Walkers and runners who took part in the Avondale Forest Parkrun Expand
Parkrun Volunteers at the Avondale Forest Parkrun Expand
Ruairi and Eanna Flannery. Expand
Mark Rowan, Sue Leonard, Bebhinn Daly and Frank Kelly. Expand
Gretta Doyle, Lisa Corcoran and Sinead Fitzgerald. Expand
Eimear and Meabh Hurley at the Avondale Forest Parkrun Expand
Lynda Woolmington. Expand
Martin Breen and his dog Archie. Expand

Ella Breen, Maya Dowling, Helen Winterbotham and Ciara Winterbotham at the Avondale Forest Parkrun.

Denise O'Shea of the Wicklow Sports Partnership gets the Parkrun underway at the Avondale Forest Parkrun

Michal Baran and Ela Knapik.

Rachel Cole and Ann Marie Kenny.

Emma Horan O'Neill and Lynda Woolmington at the Avondale Forest Parkrun

Noelle Kelly, Dora Hagan and Martina Breen.

Roisin Daly, Sandra Coleborn and Amanda Mooney at the Avondale Forest Parkrun

Susan and Layla Dixon.

Max Lara gives his dog Alfie a drink.

Walkers and runners who took part in the Avondale Forest Parkrun

Parkrun Volunteers at the Avondale Forest Parkrun

Ruairi and Eanna Flannery.

Mark Rowan, Sue Leonard, Bebhinn Daly and Frank Kelly.

Gretta Doyle, Lisa Corcoran and Sinead Fitzgerald.

Eimear and Meabh Hurley at the Avondale Forest Parkrun

Lynda Woolmington.

Martin Breen and his dog Archie.

Myles Buchanan

A record number of people showed up for last Saturday’s return of the Avondale Forest parkrun as 180 people participated.

The free, fun and friendly weekly 5k event returned after a three month absence, and will continue each Saturday at 9.30 a.m..

Denise O’Shea, Community Sports Development Officer with Wicklow Local Sports Partnership said: “We had wonderful weather on the day and the 180 people taking part is the largest number of participants we have every experienced. Afterwards, everyone went for a coffee and a chat and there is a wonderful social aspect to the parkrun, as well as the obvious health benefits.”

Bill Porter was delighted to see such a large attendance, especially given the difficulties the parkrun experienced during the Covid pandemic.

“It was a great success and it was wonderful to see the parkrun return. We had 180 people taking part, and our largest attendance before that was 137. It’s a great way for people starting off with running, and it’s also great for Wicklow athletics as a lot of participants in the parkrun end up joining local running clubs. It was a tough two-years during Covid so it’s nice to be properly back.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the free parkrun can register first at www.parkrun.ie and they will need to show their barcode to avail of the free parking available at Avondale Forest Park.

