‘Humble’ Oscar-nominee Barry Keoghan greets fan in Wicklow restaurant

He may be a successful Hollywood actor with an Oscar nomination under his belt, but Barry Keoghan clearly hasn’t let the acclaim go to his head. The Banshees of Inisherin actor was recently spotted out on the town in Bray and was more than happy to pose for a photo with local woman Isabelle Keenan.

“I was in the Elephant and Castle in the Florentine Centre with a friend when we saw someone walking in who looked strangely like Barry Keoghan, but we didn’t take too much notice at first,” said Isabelle

“It was only when he finished his meal and was walking out that we saw another woman approach him and ask for his photo. I just thought I might not get the opportunity again to meet an Oscar nominee, so I followed him out and asked if it was okay to get him a picture.”

And Keoghan (30), who has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at this year’s Oscars, was only too happy to oblige.

“He was so nice and so polite, I congratulated him on his achievements and he was really down to earth about it all, really humble,” Isabelle said. “I’ve never really met anyone famous before so I was a bit star-struck, a bit of in awe. I’ll be staying up to watch the Oscars come March 13, I really hope he wins, I’ll be rooting for him big time.”